Ukrainian firms, PDW to test Kurbas cameras on drones

Ukrainian companies The Fourth Law and Odd Systems have announced signing a memorandum of understanding with U.S. defense technology company Performance Drone Works (PDW), under which the integration of Kurbas cameras into PDW drones will be assessed, with the possibility of localizing production in the U.S. later, the companies said.

"Ukraine is showing how fast technology can evolve when engineers and operators work closely together. We aim to combine proven technology with the U.S. engineering and production capacity needed to deploy it at scale," PDW CEO James Slider said, according to the release.

The Fourth Law and Odd Systems said in a joint release that the document was signed at the annual AUSA exhibition in Washington.

Under the agreement, the companies plan to assess the integration of cameras developed by Odd Systems, as well as technical specifications and requirements for further production in the U.S. In particular, PDW will become a manufacturing and industrialization partner for The Fourth Law and Odd Systems in the U.S.

Among other things, the companies also intend to set up production of thermal sensors in the U.S. under the newly created Project Foundation initiative, headed by Ihor Nakonechny.

"Kurbas cameras were created and tested at the front. Together with PDW we can bring this technology to American platforms and, through Project Foundation, build a thermal sensor supply chain directly in the United States," The Fourth Law CEO and Odd Systems co-founder Yaroslav Azhniuk said in the release.

The release also said PDW is building capacity to integrate selected partner technologies and produce components for its platforms, and over time for the entire industry of unmanned systems in the U.S. and allied countries.

Performance Drone Works is a U.S. defense technology company specializing in the development of multipurpose aerial robotic systems, as well as software, communications, training systems and production capacity. It is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Fourth Law and Odd Systems were founded in Kyiv in 2023 by entrepreneur Yaroslav Azhniuk. They operate in Ukraine, elsewhere in Europe and in the U.S.

The Fourth Law specializes in developing scalable autonomy for robotic systems, with a primary focus on defense.

Odd Systems develops and makes thermal and daytime cameras for drones and other robotic systems.

Last week The Fourth Law and Odd Systems announced the launch of a joint project, Project Foundation, to produce uncooled thermal sensors in Europe and the U.S.