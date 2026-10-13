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Dnipro attack wounds man, hits transport, homes - Hanzha

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Russian forces attacked Dnipro on Tuesday morning, wounding a local resident and damaging a transport facility and residential buildings, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"A 64-year-old man was wounded in the Russian attack on Dnipro. Medics gave him all the necessary help. He declined hospitalization," he said on Telegram.

Enemy strikes on the city damaged a transport infrastructure facility, high-rise residential buildings and cars, he said. Emergency services are working at the impact sites, and the scale of the destruction is being clarified.

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