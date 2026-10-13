Ukraine ready for various ceasefire formats, but EU must exert crushing pressure on Moscow – Sybiha

Ukraine is ready to consider various truce options; however, compelling Moscow to agree to peace requires uncompromising pressure from Europe, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated on X on Monday while attending the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

“When it comes to peace efforts, Ukraine is ready for different types of ceasefire. Energy. Food security. A full ceasefire. The question is how to force Moscow to agree. For this, we need decisive pressure. Ukraine knows where to press, but we need the EU to be ready to do it,” the foreign minister stressed.

Sybiha urged partners to apply not half-measures against the Russian Federation, but "devastating pressure," including the full utilization of the aggressor state's frozen assets, trade and transit embargoes, maritime restrictions, maximum visa restrictions for Russian citizens, and entry bans for Russian combatants and their relatives.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the EU Council's adoption of a major sanction package against Russia, additional financial contributions from member states to support Ukraine's defense, and the agreement to open the next two negotiating clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Sybiha noted that he had arrived in Luxembourg directly from Dnipro and Pryluky (in Chernihiv region), where he had visited sites of brutal Russian strikes and met with Ukrainian troops the day before. He stated that he had briefed his European counterparts on the current frontline situation and enemy plans, and presented a specific list of the defense forces' needs for countering Russian aerial terror.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian minister called for increased isolation of Russia in international sports and culture, outlined Kyiv's position on EU enlargement reforms, and discussed with diplomats ways to address the funding gap for defense needs.