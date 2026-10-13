Drones hit more merchant ships off Bulgaria - media

The merchant ship Chelsea 3, sailing under the Maltese flag and registered at the port of Odesa, was attacked by three aerial drones about 15 nautical miles from the city of Byala, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

"The alert about the incident came in at 1:30 am. All 15 crew members (seven citizens of Ukraine and eight of Azerbaijan) were evacuated to Varna. The five injured seamen were given medical aid," it said.

Chelsea 3 left the Turkish Black Sea port of Giresun for the port of Giurgiulesti, and the declared cargo was meant for Moldova. The 136-meter ship, which is listing, is now drifting without a crew off Cape St. Athanasius, Bulgarian National Radio correspondent in Varna Daniela Stoyneva said.

On October 6, two merchant ships were hit by aerial and naval drones in the same area, in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea about 70 nautical miles east of Byala. The Togo-flagged Alfa Watan sank, and its crew of 12 Syrian citizens went missing. The second ship, the Palau-flagged Able, was damaged and caught fire.

"Another attack on merchant ships in the immediate vicinity of Bulgaria's territorial waters is absolutely unacceptable," Prime Minister Radev said.

During an emergency meeting of the Security Council under the Council of Ministers, word came in of yet another attacked ship. It sank about 17 nautical miles east of the village of Kropets. According to preliminary data, one crew member was rescued.

Bulgaria's permanent representatives to NATO and the European Union have been informed. "I will talk to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte," Radev said. He also said he would summon Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova.