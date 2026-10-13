Defense forces shoot down and suppress 88 out of 108 enemy drones; hits recorded at 17 locations – Air Force

Overnight into Tuesday, air defense forces shot down and suppressed, using electronic warfare measures, 88 out of 108 drones of various types used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

"Overnight into October 13 (starting from 18:00 on October 12), the enemy launched an attack using 5 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from Russia's Bryansk region, 9 Banderol/Dan-T loitering munitions, and 108 strike UAVs, including Shahed types (74 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya decoy drones launched from the directions of Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), as well as the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (Hvardeiske)," the message notes.

According to preliminary military data, as of 08:00, air defense units had shot down or suppressed 88 enemy UAVs, including Shahed types (58 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types.

"Enemy air attack assets were recorded striking 17 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at seven other sites. Additionally, loitering munitions struck the city of Kharkiv, though some failed to reach their targets," the command reported.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of this morning, the attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones remaining in the airspace.