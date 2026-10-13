Kyiv should strike targets in Russia as it deems necessary – former Trump envoy Kellogg

Ukraine should have full freedom of action to strike military and energy facilities within Russian territory in response to Moscow's aggression, said retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, former special envoy for Ukraine to U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“One shouldn’t allow any sanctuaries for the opponent in a conflict. Moscow has been hitting Ukrainian energy infrastructure before, and Kyiv should strike targets in Russia as it deems necessary. Let Ukrainians do what they’ve been very good at,” emphasized Kellogg on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum. He added that Russia is not winning the war but merely prolonging it, acting from a position of weakness due to significant losses.

His remarks stand in stark contrast with the US president’s call on Kyiv over the weekend to halt air strikes on refineries in Russia, as well as the controversial agreement to bring more than 2.25 million barrels of Russian diesel fuel to the global market.

Commenting on this energy agreement, the former special envoy noted that it would not have a tangible impact on the market and that Vladimir Putin was merely trying to turn the approaching U.S. midterm elections to his advantage. The general described Trump’s harsh remarks directed at President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as political "noise," noting that public rhetoric would ultimately align with the actual situation on the battlefield.