Two killed following drone strike on 25-story building in Kyiv – prosecutor's office

Two people have died and seven were injured following a Russian strike on a 25-story residential building in Kyiv on Monday evening, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on its Telegram channel.

"As of 9:00 p.m., the death of a 59-year-old woman has been confirmed. The body of another person was found in a car near the building. At least seven people were injured, suffering from shrapnel wounds, contusions, and lacerations. A 17-year-old girl is among the injured. These are the consequences of a UAV crashing in the courtyard of a 25-story building in Kyiv's Darnytsky district," the message reads.

According to the prosecutor's office, apartments on the building's 4th and 5th floors caught fire. At least 12 cars and two motorcycles were also destroyed by the blaze.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into a war crime committed by Russian military personnel (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the press service of the city prosecutor's office stated.

As previously reported, on Monday evening, Russian occupation forces launched a drone strike on a 25-story residential building in Darnytsky district, hitting the 12th through 16th floors. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko had earlier reported one fatality and 11 injuries resulting from Russian strikes on the city.