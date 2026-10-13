Russian strike hits Roshen candy plant in Vinnytsia

Roshen’s production complex in Vinnytsia was hit by a Russian strike on Monday, and a timely alert and quick evacuation saved the lives of employees, the confectionery corporation said on its website.

“Against the backdrop of the attack, Russian propaganda is spreading false claims about alleged ‘drone production’ at the corporation’s enterprises. Roshen officially denies this information,” it said in the release.

Roshen said its enterprises make confectionery products and do not produce drones or other military products.

“Spreading false information does not change the civilian purpose of Roshen’s enterprises and cannot serve as a justification for strikes on them. The corporation stresses the need to investigate the attack and to assess the actions of those responsible for it properly under the law,” it said.

In late August, Russian attack drones hit Roshen’s logistics center in Kyiv, and in July the enemy destroyed the corporation’s former office in the capital.

The Ukrainian corporation Roshen ranked among the world’s 20 largest confectionery companies in 2025, in 13th place, according to the analytics company Global Growth Insights. Its annual revenue reached $1.5 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 4%, according to the published data.

Vinnytsia Confectionery Factory, part of Roshen, reported net profit of UAH 76.17 million in the first half of 2026, compared with a net loss of UAH 72.26 million a year earlier. Its revenue rose 38.9% to UAH 1.934 billion. Vinnytsia Dairy Plant Roshen increased net profit by 4.2% to UAH 194.7 million in the first half of 2026, while revenue fell 4.1% to UAH 2.373 billion.