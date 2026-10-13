All European Union member states have agreed to open two negotiating clusters for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, European Affairs and Defense Minister Thomas Byrne of Ireland, which holds the EU Council presidency, said.

“Montenegro Monday will be extended by one more Super Tuesday for Albania, Moldova and Ukraine. I can confirm that all EU member states agreed to: open clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine and Moldova; close three chapters for Montenegro (17, 18, 19); close chapter 20 for Albania,” Byrne said on X on Monday evening.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Viktor Mykyta, who headed the Zakarpattia regional state administration in 2021-2024, said the decision was based on consistent, systematic work to support national communities in Zakarpattia, carried out at the highest level in line with EU requirements and standards.

“We did not let the Russians destabilize Zakarpattia on ethnic grounds. We united the community and consolidated the efforts of local communities to show that we are united and unshakable. We ensured quality education in the native language in more than 100 schools and we fund their work… We united Ukrainians and Hungarians on both sides of the border: families, children and parents, creating a single multinational and multicultural environment. Ukrainian Hungarians are now at the front defending Ukraine’s independence from the occupiers, defending their state, their home and their families. They are real heroes who know the price of freedom and remember the history of their ancestors,” he said on Telegram.

Parliament passed in full on Monday the law on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on ensuring the educational rights of indigenous peoples of Ukraine and persons belonging to national minorities (communities) of Ukraine (bill No. 16119). It is meant to unblock the opening of two negotiating clusters for Ukraine’s EU accession by lifting Hungary’s veto. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it the same day.

Before the vote, Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban expressed hope that the law would be adopted, which she said would allow the next clusters in Ukraine’s accession talks to be opened at the intergovernmental conference scheduled for October 13.

After the vote, she thanked “Ukrainian partners,” called it an “important step” and said it was a “positive result of months of joint work and constructive dialogue.”

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas also welcomed parliament’s adoption of the law.

“I am also very glad that today Ukraine adopted the necessary laws to open two clusters in the accession talks tomorrow. Ukraine’s future is in the EU; we also heard from member states that everything should go smoothly tomorrow,” she said on Monday.