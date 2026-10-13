Four killed, 51 injured following shelling in Kharkiv region over past day

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched strikes on Kharkiv and 16 settlements in the region, resulting in deaths and injuries, including among children, reported Oleh Synehubov, Head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Four people were killed and 51 injured, including four children, as a result of the shelling," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, three people died in Kharkiv, and another 37, including a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were injured. In Lozova, a 71-year-old woman died, while seven other women and a 9-year-old girl suffered acute stress reactions. In Chervona Poliana (Barvinkove community), two women (aged 54 and 60) and a 14-year-old teenager suffered acute stress reactions. In Vysoke, a 49-year-old man was wounded, and a 71-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. In Peremoha (Lozova community), a 38-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.