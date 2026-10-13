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Eleven injured, entrance of four-story building destroyed in enemy attack on Kharkiv – SES

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KYIV. Oct 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) Eleven people, including a rescuer, were injured following a massive enemy strike on Kharkiv on the evening of October 12; three people were rescued, the State Emergency Service (SES) reports.

"Residential areas and civilian infrastructure facilities in the city's Kholodnohirsky and Shevchenkivsky districts were hit. One of the missiles struck a four-story residential building, completely destroying one of its entrances. People may be trapped under the rubble," the agency said.

The SES noted that a rescuer was injured while responding to the aftermath of the strike and has been hospitalized. Fires and damage were also recorded at other locations; firefighting and search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.

#ses #kharkiv #attack
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