Eleven injured, entrance of four-story building destroyed in enemy attack on Kharkiv – SES

KYIV. Oct 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Eleven people, including a rescuer, were injured following a massive enemy strike on Kharkiv on the evening of October 12; three people were rescued, the State Emergency Service (SES) reports.

"Residential areas and civilian infrastructure facilities in the city's Kholodnohirsky and Shevchenkivsky districts were hit. One of the missiles struck a four-story residential building, completely destroying one of its entrances. People may be trapped under the rubble," the agency said.

The SES noted that a rescuer was injured while responding to the aftermath of the strike and has been hospitalized. Fires and damage were also recorded at other locations; firefighting and search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.