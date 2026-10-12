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Ukraine plans to transform Ukroboronprom into holding company – Shmyhal

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Ukraine plans to transform Ukroboronprom into holding company – Shmyhal

Ukraine plans to create a holding company based on JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry (UDI), which ranks among the world's 50 largest defense companies, by consolidating other state defense assets within it, said Denys Shmyhal, First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy.

"In particular, we intend to transform UDI into a holding company, which will boost production efficiency. We also aim to establish an effective management system and consolidate other state defense assets into a single holding," Shmyhal stated on Telegram following a meeting with the company's supervisory board and Acting CEO Ivan Havryliuk.

Shmyhal noted that UDI is a unique company ranked among the top 50 defense firms globally. According to him, the company currently faces clear objectives: supplying the frontline with weaponry while simultaneously developing cutting-edge technologies to maintain competitiveness and a leading position.

As the First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy pointed out, UDI also faces two management-related tasks: finalizing the selection process for a new head and forming a full-fledged executive board while restructuring the organization.

#holding #defense #industry
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