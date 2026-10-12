Defense Ministry introduces standardized order format for military personnel injuries, with five-day issuance deadline

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in coordination with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has introduced a standardized format for the military unit commander's order regarding a servicemember sustaining a wound, trauma, concussion, or mutilation. This order must be issued within five days of the incident or the receipt of information about it.

Specifically, the certificate detailing the circumstances of the injury will be transmitted electronically via the electronic document management system. If technical capabilities do not allow for this, or if the servicemember submits a relevant request, a paper copy will be issued.

As the Ministry of Defence press service reported on Monday, the corresponding amendments have been made to the Instructions on Record-Keeping in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approved by Order No. 40 of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated January 31, 2024.

Previously, the Instructions did not include a template for such an order, leading to inconsistent documentation practices across military units and frequent delays. This resulted in delays in issuing injury circumstance certificates and making payments; furthermore, incomplete information could lead the Military Medical Commission (MMC) to fail to link the injury to the defense of the homeland.

"The standardized template and established timeframes should streamline documentation and help prevent delays following a servicemember's injury," noted Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Liubov Halan.

The standardized order format requires the mandatory recording of the date and location of the injury, the serviceman's position and the tasks being performed, the circumstances surrounding medical aid and evacuation, and details regarding witnesses and documents substantiating the incident. If multiple servicemen are wounded in a single incident, the commander may issue a single order, specifying the circumstances for each individual separately.

The document is required to document the circumstances of the injury for review by the Military Medical Commission and to calculate payments associated with combat-related injuries.