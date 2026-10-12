EC represented at Miami peace talks, not informed of so-called 'energy truce' – spokesperson

Representatives of the European Commission took part in negotiations in Miami aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine, but they were not informed by the U.S. side about the so-called "energy truce" announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

European Commission's Chief Spokesperson Paula Pinho told reporters this during a briefing in Brussels on Monday.

Pinho said representatives of the European Commission, the E3 group comprising the United Kingdom, France and Germany, as well as Ukraine and NATO, had taken part in the talks. She said the EU's goal was to help achieve a lasting and sustainable peace and added that the Commission would not disclose details of the discussions. According to her, the meeting in Miami had been intended to make progress towards ending the war.

Regarding the so-called energy truce announced over the weekend by U.S. President Donald Trump, Pinho said the EU would very much welcome such an arrangement but that it remained to be seen whether it would actually take effect. She noted that no signs of such a truce had been observed so far.

Pinho said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had confirmed his readiness to agree to such a truce. She added that action was also needed from Russia, but that the EU had not seen such action, as attacks had continued over the weekend.

She said the EU would continue working with its partners, including the United States, to bring the war to an end, noting that the talks held in Miami on Friday were the latest example of such cooperation.

At the same time, Pinho said Brussels had no information about the terms of the so-called ceasefire and that the United States had not provided its European partners with details. She said the EU knew nothing beyond the fact that the truce had been announced.