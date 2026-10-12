Former Defense Minister showcases combat results of new interceptor drone: two Geran-5 drones shot down

Former Defense Minister and IT entrepreneur Mykhailo Fedorov announced the initial combat results of a new Ukrainian interceptor drone over Kyiv—two Geran-5 drones shot down—and released a video of the event.

"The new interceptor is already shooting down jet-powered Shaheds. The first combat results in Kyiv: two Geran-5 drones shot down," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday, without specifying the name of the new interceptor.

According to Fedorov, the drone was developed jointly by Pavlo Yelyzarov—commander of the Lasar's Group unmanned systems unit—along with military personnel and engineers, while the testing was conducted by the Lasar's Group crew.

"It took just one month from the start of development to the first confirmed shoot-downs... In just a few days, the military shot down two Russian jet-powered Geran-5 drones heading for Kyiv. The video shows the first confirmed shoot-downs by the new interceptor. Its speed allows it to intercept jet-powered Shaheds before they even reach the city," Fedorov wrote.

He noted that testing is proceeding successfully. "We are currently refining the technology and scaling up production. The goal is to make the interceptor fully autonomous so it can detect and intercept Russian drones without operator intervention." "The next step is to scale up the combat deployment of the drone to protect more Ukrainian cities," he wrote.

Fedorov noted that the jet interceptor is just one of several projects and announced a range of new products and technologies for protecting the skies and for the front line.

On October 11, Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara reported on the combat use of Bars long-range interceptors. On October 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the Bars long-range interceptors, the production of which Ukraine is developing jointly with Germany.