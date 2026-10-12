Russia attacks Roshen production complex in Vinnytsia

Roshen’s production complex in Vinnytsia came under a Russian strike on Monday, and thanks to the timely activation of the alert system and prompt evacuation, workers’ lives were saved, the confectionery corporation said in a statement on its website.

“Amid the attack, Russian propaganda is spreading false claims about alleged ‘drone production’ at the corporation’s enterprises. Roshen officially denies this information,” the press release says.

Roshen stresses that its enterprises make confectionery products and do not produce drones or other military-purpose products.

“Spreading false information does not change the civilian purpose of Roshen’s enterprises and cannot serve as a justification for strikes on them. The corporation stresses the need for an investigation of the attack and a proper legal assessment of the actions of those responsible for it,” the statement says.

As reported, at the end of August, Russian attack drones hit Roshen’s logistics center in Kyiv, and in July the enemy destroyed the corporation’s former office in the capital.

Ukrainian corporation Roshen, according to analytical company Global Growth Insights, ranked among the world’s 20 largest confectionery companies in 2025, taking 13th place. According to the published data, Roshen’s annual revenue reached $1.5 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%.

Vinnytsia Confectionery Factory, a private joint-stock company that is part of Roshen, posted a net profit of UAH 76.17 million in the first half of 2026, compared with a net loss of UAH 72.26 million in the same period last year. Its revenue grew by 38.9% to UAH 1.933 billion 750 million. Vinnytsia Dairy Plant Roshen, a private joint-stock company, increased its net profit by 4.2% to UAH 194.7 million in the first half of 2026, while its revenue fell by 4.1% to UAH 2.373 billion 390 million.