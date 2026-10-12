Hungary welcomes Rada's adoption of law on educational rights of national minorities, which will allow for opening of two negotiation clusters

BRUSSELS. Oct 12 (Interfax-Ukraine) –Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán welcomed the Verkhovna Rada's adoption of the law on the educational rights of national minorities, a move that will enable the opening of two additional negotiation clusters on Tuesday as part of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

She wrote about this on her X account while commenting on a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Sybiha. She accompanied the post with a photo from the meeting, which took place on Monday in Luxembourg on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

“Good to meet Andriy Sybiha in Luxembourg. We welcome today’s important step by the Ukrainian Parliament on minority education rights. A positive result of months of joint work and constructive dialogue,” Orban said.

At the same time, she thanked “our Ukrainian partners.” “Let’s keep this momentum going!” the Hungarian minister called on Ukraine.

Earlier, upon arriving at the meeting, Orbán told reporters that if the law were adopted, Budapest would unblock the opening of the next two clusters—the second and the third—in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations during the fourth Ukraine-EU intergovernmental conference, scheduled for Tuesday in Luxembourg.