Zelenskyy: No evidence that Russia complying with terms of energy ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the negotiating team following their meetings in the United States.

"As of now, there is no evidence that Russia is fulfilling these conditions, which were outlined by the U.S. president. Unfortunately, there were strikes on our energy infrastructure yesterday, and strikes on our energy infrastructure are continuing today," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the president, Russia has been using "suicide drones" and carrying out airstrikes all day long.

"If these strikes are Russia's response to the U.S. President's statement, it means that the Russians have squandered yet another opportunity to bring peace closer. Much depends on the U.S. position for de-escalation to actually work. Pressure must be applied on Russia," he said.

The president added that the Ukrainian side continues to engage with the American side at all levels.

During the meeting, further steps and a diplomatic framework were outlined.