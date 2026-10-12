Zelenskyy holds meeting on key positions ahead of important negotiations with EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Ukraine's key positions and financial needs ahead of important negotiations with the European Union.

"We are preparing for important negotiations with the European Union. We discussed in detail our key positions and key financial needs. Our work with the European Commission and European leaders is always as constructive as possible. Ukraine is grateful for the support, and we are working to secure the necessary funding for our country and our resilience this year and next," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The president said Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, and the office's team are in contact with European partners.

"We need a clear shared vision and concrete results. The responsibility is personal," he said.