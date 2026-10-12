EU countries agree to open second, third negotiation clusters for Ukraine, Moldova – Minister Byrne

Minister for European Affairs and Defense of Ireland Thomas Byrne, which currently holds the EU Council presidency, announced that all European Union member states have agreed to open two negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"'Montenegro Monday' will be followed by another "Super Tuesday" for Albania, Moldova and Ukraine. I can confirm that all EU member states have agreed to: open clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine and Moldova; close 3 chapters for Montenegro (17, 18, 19); close chapter 20 for Albania," Byrne said on X social media platform on Monday evening.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada, at its session on Monday, adopted in its entirety the law On amendments to certain Laws of Ukraine regarding the Guarantee of educational rights of the Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine and persons belonging to national minorities (communities) of Ukraine (Bill No. 16119), which is intended to unblock the opening of two negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union by lifting Hungary's veto. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it the same day.