Zelenskyy: Increased pressure on Russia's military-industrial complex - necessary signal if we’re serious about ending Russia's war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and all EU member states for adopting a new package of EU sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that Russia does not want to agree to the energy truce proposed by the United States and intends to continue its terrorist air attacks against our people and communities," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Monday.

According to the president, Russians attacked six energy facilities in Ukraine just today. Thirty-three people were injured in strikes across the country.

"This is what happens when Russia sees the prospect of increased revenue for its war machine. Therefore, stepping up pressure on Russian entities—particularly those involved in the production of ballistic missiles and Shahed drones—sends the right and necessary signal if we are serious about ending Russia's war," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Earlier, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas announced that the EU Foreign Affairs Council had approved sanctions targeting 1,600 items linked to the Russian military-industrial complex.