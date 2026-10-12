Zelenskyy: In Dobropillia area alone, enemy losing about 200 people per day to combat deaths

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters regarding the situation on the frontlines.

"Russian losses have increased in recent months. In Dobropillia area alone, the Russians are losing about two hundred people killed every day. They also have many seriously wounded," Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

The president said the Defense Forces are halting all enemy attempts to advance and infiltrate.

"Ukraine's positions on the front lines remain strong and are the strongest they have been in a long time this year. Although the Russians outnumber us six to eight times in some areas of the front, we are still achieving the results Ukraine needs," the head of state said.

He thanked all units and brigades that are fully carrying out their combat missions and using their weapons as effectively as possible.