Zelenskyy: Ukraine doesn't strike Russian energy facilities overnight following Trump's statement, but Russia does opposite

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that last night, following U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about an alleged energy truce with Russia, the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not carry out a single strike on Russian energy facilities; on the contrary, Russia struck Ukrainian gas stations, energy infrastructure, and other facilities.

"Last night, we did not attack any energy facilities on Russian territory because President Trump said there would be an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. We did not attack while Russia was striking our gas stations, energy infrastructure, and other facilities," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Fox News.

"I think this was Putin's response to President Trump. And the signals from Russia were very clear: they know nothing about an energy ceasefire. It's a shame, because they always find reasons not to stop this war. That is precisely why I believe we need to put more pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy sid.

"If Russia does not attack our energy sector, we will not attack theirs," the president said, noting that the energy ceasefire calls for a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure on both sides.

According to him, Ukraine supports an energy ceasefire; however, following Russia's strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, there is no reason to believe that Russia is prepared to abide by it.

Zelenskyy also called for increased pressure on Russia to force it to end the war.