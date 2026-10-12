Sybiha and Swedish FM discuss frozen Russian assets and attacks on Ukrainian energy sector

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard to discuss shared priorities amidst ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

“We paid particular attention to immobilised Russian assets. In my Politico Europe piece, I have just outlined why using them fully for Ukraine's benefit is urgent. I am grateful to Maria for her leadership in advocating this crucial step. I fully share her argument: the assets could double EU support for Ukraine without costing EU taxpayers a cent,” the press service quoted the Ukrainian foreign minister on Telegram on Monday.

Sybiha thanked Sweden for its unwavering support for Ukraine, particularly for the important decision made this year regarding Gripen aircraft. “These state-of-the-art aircraft will soon help protect Ukraine's skies,” Sybiha noted.

The interlocutors focused on further military assistance, strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience ahead of winter, and advancing Ukraine's path toward EU membership. The parties also emphasized the importance of extending sanctions against Russia and maintaining pressure on the aggressor.

"Against the backdrop of recent brutal Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, the timing and scale of this decision are of particular significance. Moscow is intensifying its terror. Europe is demonstrating that its response can be just as resolute. For years, the Kremlin has sought to divide Europe. Today, Europe is showing why Moscow fears its unity so much," the Foreign Minister noted.