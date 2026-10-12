Number of wounded in Pavlohrad rises to three; three others wounded in Dnipro following shelling – Regional Military Administration

Three people were wounded in Russian attacks on the city of Dnipro, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"Two men are currently in the hospital undergoing examinations, while a 27-year-old woman received medical attention on-site and is being treated at home," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the number of wounded in Pavlohrad has risen to three. "All the men have been hospitalized. One is in serious condition," the head of the Regional Administration wrote.

Hanzha had previously reported one wounded person in Pavlohrad: a 50-year-old man who was hospitalized in serious condition.