Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Number of wounded in Pavlohrad rises to three; three others wounded in Dnipro following shelling – Regional Military Administration

1 min read
Add as source
Number of wounded in Pavlohrad rises to three; three others wounded in Dnipro following shelling – Regional Military Administration
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Three people were wounded in Russian attacks on the city of Dnipro, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"Two men are currently in the hospital undergoing examinations, while a 27-year-old woman received medical attention on-site and is being treated at home," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the number of wounded in Pavlohrad has risen to three. "All the men have been hospitalized. One is in serious condition," the head of the Regional Administration wrote.

Hanzha had previously reported one wounded person in Pavlohrad: a 50-year-old man who was hospitalized in serious condition.

#dnipropetrovsk #shelling #casualties
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT