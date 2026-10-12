Defence Ministry: September strikes hit 12 major Russian oil refineries, 2 petrochemical plants, 5 defence industry enterprises

The Ministry of Defense has summarized September's results regarding strikes on facilities that supply the Russian army with fuel, weapons, and components for missiles and unmanned systems, including 12 large oil refineries; two petrochemical plants, and five defense industry enterprises.

"Defense forces continue to strike facilities that supply the Russian army with fuel, weapons, and components for missiles and unmanned systems. Targets in September included: 12 large oil refineries; twoenterprises in the gas condensate and petrochemical industries; five defense industry enterprises; a naval base and naval facilities; a military airfield and aviation equipment," according to a statement by the Defense Ministry on Telegram on Monday.

It is reported that at least three enemy ships were struck at Novorossiysk base. At Rostov-on-Don (Central) airfield, two An-26s, one An-12, and three helicopters were hit. Storage and launch sites for attack UAVs, as well as port, fuel, and logistics infrastructure, were also targeted.

The most distant target this month was Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery, located about 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.