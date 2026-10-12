One person killed in Dnipro following Russian shelling; number of wounded remains unchanged – Regional Administration

A resident of Dnipro was killed by Russian occupation forces' shelling on Monday, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"In Dnipro, high-rise buildings, an educational institution, administrative buildings, and infrastructure were damaged. A 59-year-old man was killed. Three other people were wounded," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He also reported damage caused by shelling to a shopping center and infrastructure in Dnipro district; a market, a hotel, and an administrative building in Nikopol district; and infrastructure, an enterprise, and a private house in Kryvyi Rih district, as well as a fire in Kamyanske district of Dnipropetrovsk region. In Pavlohrad, according to the head of the regional administration, three people were hospitalized.

Earlier, Hanzha had reported only three casualties from shelling in Dnipro and three in Pavlohrad—one of whom, a 50-year-old man, was hospitalized in serious condition. There had been no information regarding fatalities at that time.