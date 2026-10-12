Sybiha-Barrot meeting: Time for Europe to play more active role in peace efforts

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a meeting with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, during which the parties focused on Ukraine's urgent defense needs to protect cities and critical infrastructure from attacks by Russia.

"The parties discussed recent events and agreed that it is time for Europe to play a more active role in peace efforts," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on the Telegram channel on Monday following the meeting.

Sybiha said that during the conversation, he emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience ahead of winter.

"We also discussed the need to fully utilize frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, to impose an EU entry ban on Russian military personnel who participated in combat operations, and to implement other restrictions against Russia," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.