Kallas: This is not the time to ease pressure on Moscow

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has said that now is not the time to ease pressure on Moscow.

She said this on Monday in Luxembourg at a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

“There is a clear understanding that now is not the time to ease pressure on Moscow, so today ministers approved almost 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting the Russian military-industrial complex. This is the largest expansion of our sanctions list since the start of Russia’s war. Today Europe showed unity,” Kallas said.

She recalled that more than half of these sanctions concern the ballistic missile production chain. “We are making Russia’s process of producing the weapons with which it kills Ukrainians much more difficult, slower and more expensive,” the High Representative commented.

Commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for an energy truce, the High Representative said that during the meeting ministers backed the idea of halting strikes on energy infrastructure between Ukraine and Russia, provided Moscow abides by the agreement. “But a ceasefire cannot work if only one side observes it. Pressure on Moscow, not concessions, is the fastest path to ending the war,” Kallas said.

According to her, together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, EU ministers “assessed the latest developments and Ukraine’s most urgent needs.” “Air defense remains a priority. This week the EU will allocate additional funds for drones and missiles,” the High Representative added.

Kallas also welcomed the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the law on the educational rights of minorities. “I am also very pleased that today Ukraine adopted the laws needed to open two clusters tomorrow as part of accession negotiations. Ukraine’s future is in the EU; we also heard from member states that tomorrow everything should go smoothly,” she said.