One killed, seven injured in Lozova, Kharkiv region, due to drone attack

On Monday, the Russian armed forces carried out drone strikes on a residential area in Lozova (Kharkiv region); one woman was killed, and others were injured.

"As a result of the Russian strikes, a woman was killed and seven other people were injured, including a child. The strikes caused two fires: the roof of a residential building caught fire, as did trash on the grounds of another property," the press service of the State Emergency Service's Kharkiv Regional Directorate said.

State Emergency Service rescuers quickly extinguished both fires.