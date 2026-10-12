Zelenskyy signs law on educational rights of national minorities needed to open EU negotiation clusters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law On amendments to certain Laws of Ukraine regarding the Guarantee of educational rights of Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine and persons belonging to national minorities (communities) of Ukraine (Bill No. 16119), which is intended to unblock the opening of two negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union by lifting Hungary's veto.

According to the Verkhovna Rada's website, the law, which had been sent to the President of Ukraine for signature earlier on Monday, has already been returned with the head of state's signature.

The bill was supported by 266 members of parliament during Monday's plenary session.

It codifies the right of children from national minorities and indigenous peoples of Ukraine to study in their native language alongside the state language, rather than instead of it. "The Ukrainian language remains a guaranteed component of education for every child. No provision of the bill restricts the scope of the official language; on the contrary, it preserves guarantees for its study, free command, and use in the educational process… Important: The additional rights provided for in the bill apply exclusively to languages that are official languages of the European Union and to the languages of Ukraine's indigenous peoples, and do not apply to the Russian language," the Ministry of Education and Science said earlier.

For example, if an educational institution has a class where children are taught in Hungarian, they will be able to use the language of an EU member state (alongside Ukrainian) not only during lessons but also when communicating with teachers and other participants in the educational process.

The document also defines the concept of a general secondary education institution with the status of a national minority (community) institution, and in order to qualify for this status, the institution must have 50% plus one of its students studying in the language of the national minority (community).

According to estimates by the Ministry of Education, 149 schools – about 1.2% of all general secondary education institutions in Ukraine – will be eligible for this status. Separately, regardless of whether this status is granted, any school with at least one class (group) taught in a minority language is entitled to provide signs, educational documents (upon parents' request), and administrative documentation in that minority language – specifically for that class.

Institutions that receive this status as a result of the law's adoption must have at least 20% of their students studying in a minority language in order to retain it. If this percentage falls below 20%, the right to this status is revoked, subject to approval by the Ministry of Education.

In addition, according to the document, parents will be able to request an expansion of the list of subjects taught in Ukrainian. In other words, if a child is enrolled in a class or group taught in the language of an indigenous people or a national minority that is an official language of the EU, the number of subjects taught in Ukrainian may be increased. To expand the list of subjects, written support from at least two-thirds of the parents in the relevant class will be required.

It is stipulated that the reorganization or closure of municipal institutions with the status of "national minority/indigenous people's school" will require mandatory approval from the Ministry of Education. At the same time, the school's founder is obligated to ensure that students can continue their education, upon their parents' request, at an institution with the corresponding status within the same community.

According to the Ministry of Education's assessment, this provision may affect a maximum of 141 municipal schools in Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, Odesa, and Lviv regions.

The law also clarifies the procedure for applying the requirement for a state certificate in the Ukrainian language to heads of private educational institutions that have a class or group taught in the language of a national minority or indigenous people. This applies only to heads who are already holding such a position at the time the law takes effect. Thus, for the duration of their tenure in these positions, they are exempt from the obligation to confirm their proficiency in the state language with a certificate. However, the obligation to know and use the state language remains in effect.

The Education Ministry said the provision has a specific and limited scope – it applies to the heads of 29 institutions nationwide.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar responded to the submission of a draft law on the educational rights of national minorities to the Verkhovna Rada and expressed his expectation that such rights for the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine will be fully guaranteed in practice.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov said negotiation clusters 2 and 3 ("Internal Market" and "Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth") regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union could be opened as early as October 13, provided that the Verkhovna Rada passes the law on the educational rights of national minorities the day before.

In turn, on October 12, Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán confirmed that the Ukrainian parliament's adoption of the law on education for national minorities would allow the intergovernmental conference, scheduled for October 13, to open the following clusters for Ukraine as part of its EU accession negotiations.