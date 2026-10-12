First interregional bus routes Odesa-Zaporizhia and Kovel-Uzhhorod opened under new digital procedure – Infrastructure Ministry

The first interregional bus routes, Odesa-Zaporizhia and Kovel-Uzhhorod, have been opened in Ukraine through the carrier’s electronic account, the Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

“From now on, a carrier that sees demand on a certain route has a clear and accessible tool to propose a route that meets passengers’ needs and is economically justified. This allows the transport network to develop in line with people’s real demand, rather than outdated procedures,” First Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport Serhiy Derkach is quoted as saying in the press release.

It is noted that the relevant orders were signed by Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk.

The ministry stressed that this concerns opening a route within the existing network under the new procedure.

The new mechanism allows carriers to submit documents online, including from the stage of signing with a qualified electronic signature to approval of the route by the National Police and a decision by the transport organizer.

The ministry announced that the next step will be to introduce an open electronic tender for the right to serve a route. The tender will be held within the next 45 days, and all carriers that meet the established requirements will be able to take part.

Among other things, the ministry added that it plans to digitize all bus routes within the next year.