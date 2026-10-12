European Solidarity calls for Rada Conciliation Council meeting with president to discuss peace strategy

The European Solidarity party has initiated a meeting between the Verkhovna Rada's Conciliation Council and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss a realistic strategy for achieving peace amid deteriorating relations with the United States, and reports that it has its own proposals and concrete suggestions that it is ready to present and discuss with the head of state.

"Against the backdrop of an escalating security situation, intensified Russian aerial attacks against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure, the rapid deterioration of relations with the United States, and the growing financial and security challenges, Ukraine needs a clear, realistic, and publicly understandable strategy for achieving peace. It must be based on a comprehensive ceasefire – on land, in the air, and at sea – with appropriate security guarantees and mechanisms to monitor compliance with the agreements," the party said in a statement published on its website on Monday.

The party insists on dialogue among all branches of government, a unified position, and the consolidation of efforts in this direction.

"Our goal is to develop common approaches that will allow Ukraine to speak with one voice to international partners, strengthen its negotiating positions, and bring about a just and sustainable peace. Ukraine's peace and security is an issue where shared responsibility must take precedence over political differences," the statement reads.

As previously reported, on October 2, Member of Parliament Oleksiy Honcharenko published a series of posts on Telegram in which he called for negotiations with Russia to begin with agreements to cease strikes on ports, businesses, schools, hospitals, residential buildings, and bridges, followed by discussions on the future of Donbas and Ukraine's neutral status. On October 5, the European Solidarity parliamentary faction announced Honcharenko's expulsion from its ranks, stating that his public positions on ending the war and Ukraine's future security architecture diverged from the party's stance and its ideological principles.

At the same time, European Solidarity said the public debate sparked by Honcharenko's proposals had demonstrated that "the government must finally begin an honest conversation with society about how it envisions a realistic path to a ceasefire and a just peace," and also expressed its readiness for such a discussion. "Our fundamental position remains unchanged: peace cannot be achieved at the cost of renouncing what Ukraine has fought for and what has enabled it to survive this war. Compromises may be part of the path to ending the war. But Ukraine's independence, its European future, issues of national identity, and the right to determine its own security system – these are not subject to compromise," the political party said in the statement.