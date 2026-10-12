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Sybiha on Lavrov's statement about Zelenskyy: He already earns front-row seat at Special Tribunal

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Sybiha on Lavrov's statement about Zelenskyy: He already earns front-row seat at Special Tribunal
Photo: Anadolu Agency

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to a statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "does not deserve a ceasefire."

"'Zelensky has not earned a respite on the battlefield,' says war criminal Lavrov. Lavrov, however, has already earned a front-row seat at the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression. The more irrelevant and cynical comments – the more evidence for the Tribunal," Sybiha said on X.

Earlier, Lavrov, commenting on the possibility of a ceasefire, stated that Russia "will not give Ukraine a respite on the battlefield." This is reported by Russian media.

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Correspondent · Foreign policy and defense
Editor · Political news
#position #sybiha #russia
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