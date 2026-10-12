Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to a statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "does not deserve a ceasefire."

"'Zelensky has not earned a respite on the battlefield,' says war criminal Lavrov. Lavrov, however, has already earned a front-row seat at the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression. The more irrelevant and cynical comments – the more evidence for the Tribunal," Sybiha said on X.

Earlier, Lavrov, commenting on the possibility of a ceasefire, stated that Russia "will not give Ukraine a respite on the battlefield." This is reported by Russian media.