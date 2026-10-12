Enemy cuts power to over 9,600 consumers in Zaporizhia region in a week – Zaporizhiaoblenergo

Zaporizhiaoblenergo has restored electricity supply over the weekend to more than 9,600 consumers who had been cut off due to shelling by Russian occupation forces, the company has said on its Facebook page.

“The hardest morning, both in terms of the volume of work and from a moral point of view, was Saturday morning. Enemy guided aerial bombs that hit Zaporizhia took human lives, destroyed houses and wrecked our equipment. Crews had to restore two transformer substations at the epicenters of the strikes, one of them literally from scratch. Three damaged overhead and cable power lines were also recorded. Several more addresses were switched off at the request of the State Emergency Service for emergency rescue operations,” Zaporizhiaoblenergo head Andriy Stasevsky said.

In total, 588 consumers in Zaporizhia lost power and had it back before nightfall. Zaporizhia power engineers also restored supply to more than 8,800 more families in the Orikhiv and Novomykolaivka areas and the territory adjacent to Zaporizhia.

“In the Orikhiv area, there was yet another case of an enemy drone hitting one of our substations, fortunately, our personnel were not hurt. Another drone got tangled in wires, causing an outage for 452 subscribers, whom we reconnected. Despite the difficult security situation, we did it quickly,” Stasevsky said.

According to him, the situation with power supply to the Kushuhum community remains the most difficult, where shelling by the invaders left local residents without light on Sunday afternoon. Supply was restored before dark, but on Monday morning enemy attacks damaged the power grids again. “At the moment, more than 3,600 families in the villages of Balabyne and Kushuhum are without power, and as soon as a ‘window of silence’ appears, we will start repairs,” Stasevsky said.

As reported, on October 5, Russian forces struck four energy facilities of distribution system operator Zaporizhiaoblenergo in Zaporizhia and the Zaporizhia district. One of the attacks cut power to 42,000 families in the regional center at once, but power engineers managed to reconnect consumers in less than 20 minutes.