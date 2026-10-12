Sybiha and Estonian FM agree in Luxembourg on need to further increase pressure on Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Luxembourg: the two discussed the situation on the battlefield and Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and coordinated their positions ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha: "Good to meet with Margus Tsahkna in Luxembourg. I briefed him on the battlefield situation and Russia’s continued strikes against Ukraine, including our energy infrastructure. We focused on advancing Ukraine’s EU accession and coordinated positions ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council. Grateful for Estonia’s firm support,” Ukraine’s MFA said on X Monday

“We agreed on the need to further increase pressure on Russia, including through a strong 22nd sanction package and measures targeting supply chains feeding Russia’s war machine. Immobilised Russian assets must serve Ukraine. The aggressor must pay,’ Sybyha noted

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also thanked Estonia for its recent contribution of EUR 100,000 toward strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience ahead of a challenging winter.

The ministers also discussed preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2027), to be held in Estonia, and agreed to maintain close contact.