Wartime elections idea comes from Putin, not Trump - MP

The idea of holding a presidential election in Ukraine during the war is aimed at weakening Ukraine and belongs not to U.S. President Donald Trump but to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Verkhovna Rada Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Committee Chairman Oleksandr Merezhko, of the Servant of the People faction, said.

“The call to hold elections during the war is not Trump’s idea, it is Putin’s idea, aimed at weakening Ukraine during the war. Trump should realize that such calls serve Putin’s wish to weaken and destroy Ukraine,” Merezhko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

He also stressed that Trump’s call not to attack Russian oil refineries could give the impression that he cares more about the Russian war machine and Putin’s interests than about Ukraine’s civilian population and their lives, which suffer from Russian attacks.

Merezhko believes the latest worsening of relations between Ukraine and the United States is temporary and linked to the election campaign in the U.S.

“After the midterm elections on November 3, emotions will begin to subside. Now the main thing is to show restraint and not make sharp moves or statements. Although this does not mean we cannot assess President Trump’s mistaken decisions,” he said.

He said this will not significantly affect aid to Ukraine, because neither American society nor Congress would accept any attempt to weaken it.