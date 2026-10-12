EU adopts record sanctions on Russia's defense industry

The European Union has adopted its biggest-ever sanctions package against Russia over its war on Ukraine, listing almost 1,600 individuals and entities linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, the EU Council said.

"In response to Russia's continued and increasingly large-scale aggression against Ukraine, and in particular its recent brutal military campaign aimed at deliberately destroying civilian infrastructure and causing severe suffering to the civilian population, the EU Council today adopted additional restrictive measures against 1,569 individuals and entities linked to the Russian military-industrial complex. The list includes 826 Russian companies and 743 executives of these enterprises," it said.

The council said this is the largest package of sanctions listings adopted at one time in the EU's history. The total number of individuals and entities under sanctions within the regime supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity has reached almost 4,600.

"Today the EU decided to impose the largest sanctions package since 2022. Almost 1,600 sanctions listings target the Russian military-industrial complex. More than half of them concern the production chain of the ballistic missiles that Russia uses every day to kill Ukrainian civilians. The bombing of bridges in Kyiv, grain ships and the National Academy of Sciences are not the actions of a country that wants peace. Now is not the time to ease pressure on Moscow, but to increase it," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said.

The council said the package specifically targets mid-tier suppliers, which form the 'core' of Russia's military industry, generating annual turnover of at least EUR 20 billion and employing more than 250,000 people.

The listed companies supply key components for some of Russia's most advanced weapons systems, including missiles, drones and aircraft. These components include electronics, including semiconductors, microchips and computers; communications equipment, including radars, antennas and receivers; aviation, satellite and missile systems; explosives and ammunition; and optical and navigation systems, it said.

The council said the listings were adopted under the EU framework of restrictive measures against actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Those listed under this sanctions regime are subject to an asset freeze, and making funds or economic resources available to them or for their benefit, directly or indirectly, is prohibited. Listed individuals are also subject to a travel ban to the EU, it said.

Notes: I used "said" in place of the source's "констатували", "деталізували" and "зазначили". I dropped the timestamp. The source headline's "рос ВПК" is shorthand, so the headline uses "defense industry" instead. I put 'core' in single quotes as a quoted term inside running text.