BES sends UAH 14.5 mln fortification wire embezzlement case to court

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) have completed an investigation and sent to court an indictment against three members of an organized group who embezzled almost UAH 14.5 million of budget funds in buying raw materials for protective barriers in Zaporizhia region, the bureau said on its website on Monday.

In January 2024, a state enterprise of the penitentiary system signed a contract with the Capital Construction Department of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration to supply low-visibility obstacles and barrier lines ‘Yehoza’ for engineering and technical structures, it said. The enterprise’s former director organized a scheme to seize the funds, involving a commodity expert and the head of a private company.

The investigation found that the group members entered false data on the cost of wire in fictitious documents, buying raw materials from producers at market prices while transferring the difference to the accounts of controlled entities with no actual delivery of goods. UAH 14.5 million was embezzled between February and December 2024.

The defendants’ actions are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation and embezzlement of property by abuse of office on an especially large scale, and official forgery), the bureau said. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Criminal Executive Service also helped expose the scheme, and procedural supervision is carried out by the Office of the Prosecutor General.