Rada passes law on worker safety, health to EU standards

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law on a new system of workplace safety and health built on European approaches to managing occupational risks.

A total of 246 MPs voted for bill No. 10147 on workplace safety and health as a whole at a plenary session on Monday.

The new system is based on the principles of risk assessment, control and management, which are the basis for similar systems in developed countries in Europe and worldwide, the bill's explanatory note says.

The consistent hierarchy of these principles is set out in Council Directive 89/391/EEC and includes risk prevention and assessment, elimination of sources of risk, and adapting work to the worker, especially in designing workplaces and choosing production equipment and working methods, it says.

The change in the system's principles also means a change in the object of state policy, from the current 'occupational safety' or 'labor protection' to the European 'worker safety,' it says. The key task of the policy should be to set requirements not for the process of organizing safety but for its results, namely full elimination or minimization of risks to workers' lives and health.

Following the European example, the law introduces a system of minimum workplace safety and health requirements and requires employers to assess regularly the risks that may arise at a specific workplace and to develop and implement measures to minimize or eliminate them.

The document also provides for mandatory liability insurance for expert organizations when they sign contracts for services in workplace safety and health.

Notes: I dropped the timestamp. The source's last sentence is ungrammatical, and I read it as a provision of the law. I attributed the explanatory-note passages to the note, as the source does.