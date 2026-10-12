Russians shell Sloviansk with Smerch MLRS: woman injured, 44 houses damaged

Russian occupying forces launched a Smerch MLRS strike on the private sector of Sloviansk (Donetsk region), injuring an elderly woman, Head of the City Military Administration Vadym Lyakh reported.

"On Monday, October 12, at around 10:00, Russia launched three Smerch MLRS strikes on the private sector of Sloviansk. A 77-year-old woman was injured. She has been hospitalized, and all necessary medical assistance is being provided," he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to the City Military Administration, at least 44 private residential houses and vehicles were damaged and destroyed.