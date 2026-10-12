Chop railway station closed for repairs Oct 12-13, train service canceled – State Border Guard Service

Passenger rail service across the Ukrainian-Slovak border at Chop has been temporarily canceled on October 12-13 due to repair work at the railway station, the State Border Guard Service reported.

"In connection with repair work at Chop railway station, passenger rail service across the Ukrainian-Slovak border will be temporarily canceled from October 12 to 13," the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram on Monday.

According to information from Ukrzaliznytsia, the Bratislava–Chop train, scheduled to arrive at Chop station at 21:41, will not run on October 12. On October 13, all trains traveling to Slovakia and the Czech Republic, as well as in the opposite direction through the Chop (Straz) checkpoint, have been canceled.

"Passengers planning rail trips toward Slovakia on the above-mentioned days are advised to check the current schedule and flight availability in advance," the report states.