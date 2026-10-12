Man injured, cars catch fire on parking lot in enemy attack on Pavlohrad – regional administration

A man was wounded in an enemy attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region, and cars caught fire in a city parking lot.

"The enemy attacked Pavlohrad. A man was wounded. Medics are providing all necessary care. As a result of the attack, cars in a parking lot caught fire," said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

In a subsequent update, Hanzha reported that the man is 50 years old and in serious condition. "He is currently in the hospital. His condition is serious. Doctors are with him and providing care," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.