Koretsky: Russian troops attack oil, gas, energy facilities in several regions overnight

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky states that Russian troops overnight attacked oil and gas and other energy facilities across several regions.

"Overnight and in the morning, Russian troops again attacked residential buildings. In Izyum, seven private houses were damaged, one person was injured. Residential areas of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk came under strikes. In Kharkiv, a Russian drone hit a nine-story building. As of this minute, 22 casualties are known, including two children. Also, Russian troops overnight attacked oil and gas and other energy facilities in several regions," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Russia also struck storage facilities, logistics companies, shopping centers, railway infrastructure, gas stations, and agricultural farms.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had not heard confirmation of Russia's agreement to an energy truce, expressing hope that U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to convince Vladimir Putin to support this proposal.