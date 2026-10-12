Sadovy: community has money but Treasury prevents its use, including for salaries

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy has appealed to the Verkhovna Rada with a demand to resolve the issue of local authorities' dependence on the State Treasury regarding local payments: communities have the funds, but cannot use them, including for paying salaries to public transport drivers and street sweepers.

"In Lviv, almost 2,900 payments totaling over UAH 1 billion have still not been processed. Of these, UAH 140 million are funds for the salaries of public transport drivers and street sweepers. The city has the money. It is in the accounts, but the Treasury does not process the payments. At the same time, there is no official government decision to block them," Sadovy wrote on Telegram on Monday.

"To ensure people are not left without salaries, utility companies are forced to take loans," Sadovy said. "And here a logical question arises: why should we seek loans at all if the hromada's money is in the accounts, but the Treasury does not allow us to use it?" Sadovyi noted.

According to him, this is not just Lviv's problem. This situation has been ongoing for about a month in various cities across Ukraine. "If it is not resolved, the consequences will be serious: fines and penalties for late payment of gas, electricity, taxes, and the risk of criminal liability for enterprise directors due to salary delays," Sadovy drew attention to the issue.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is sitting today. I appeal to the MPs: do not leave cities alone with this problem. Local communities are not asking for extra money. We ask to be allowed to use our own funds to pay people's salaries on time," Sadovyi emphasized.