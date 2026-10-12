URCS assists victims of KAB strike in Kharkiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at the scene of another Russian attack on Kharkiv.

"The team of the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kharkiv region, together with other special services, conducted a door-to-door check of the surrounding area and damaged buildings to identify victims," the URCS reported on Facebook.

Volunteers joined search and rescue operations and provided first pre-medical and psychological aid to people. Based on identified needs, the victims will be provided with necessary humanitarian assistance.

According to information from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a woman was killed and 9 other people were injured, including a 7-year-old boy, as a result of a Russian guided aerial bomb (KAB) strike on the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv. At the site of the strike, a residential building was destroyed and a fire broke out over a total area of 600 square meter. More than 20 private residential houses were damaged.