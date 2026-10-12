Peskov: Putin ready to instruct halt to strikes on election day in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin will be ready to give instructions not to launch strikes on the day of elections in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to actually hold them, the Kremlin stated.

"The President has already spoken about this, but on his behalf I can say with full responsibility that if they, in Kyiv, really want to hold elections, then the President of Russia, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, will be ready to give an instruction not to launch strikes on Ukraine on election day, specifically on election day," Russian media quoted Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov as saying.

As reported, on October 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to hold elections for a new president if Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.

"Please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days of complete ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organize elections," Zelenskyy said in an interview with ABC News.

The statement by the head of state on this matter came after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly called on the Ukrainian people to elect a new leader.

In turn, Zelenskyy commented on this in an interview with ABC: "Trump stated that Ukraine needs a new president. With all due respect to Trump, it is our people who have the right to choose their leader".