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Morning strikes on Kharkiv injure 22

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Morning strikes on Kharkiv injure 22

As of 12.50, the number of casualties resulting from morning strikes by Russian UAVs on the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv reached 22, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported.

"According to the latest data, 22 people were injured, including two children. The wounded are receiving the necessary medical assistance. Currently, none of the injured are hospitalized," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the attack damaged two multi-story residential buildings, a sports complex, a fence, window glazing of a private house, and a civilian enterprise.

As reported earlier, during Monday morning the Armed Forces of Russia launched at least 5 strikes on the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, including on multi-story residential buildings. 19 people were injured, including two children.

#casualties #shelling #kharkiv
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