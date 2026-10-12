11 more children returned from occupied Kherson region to Ukraine-controlled territory

With the assistance of the Save Ukraine charitable organization as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, seven boys and four girls aged 1 year 4 months to 17 years were successfully returned from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have managed to return 219 children from Kherson region from temporary occupation. Behind every return is a saved childhood and a chance at a life without coercion and fear," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, the returned children experienced fear, pressure, and threats under Russian occupation conditions: in particular, a 16-year-old boy survived an armed raid by Russian servicemen in his own home, a 17-year-old teenager was forced under threats to attend an occupation school and placed on military registration, and the family of an eight-year-old girl was threatened with the removal of the child if she refused to study at a Russian school, where children were drawn into propaganda events, Prokudin reported.