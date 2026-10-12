Sybiha to EU: this week must be week of strength, mobilization — peace through strength, not concessions

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha states that he will tell his counterparts – foreign ministers of EU member states – that following "strange steps" in recent days, this week must become a week of strength, and peace must be achieved through strength, not concessions.

He said this to journalists in Luxembourg on Monday upon arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

"After certain strange steps taken in recent days, Europe must show firmness and act decisively. This must become a week of strength – let me emphasize once again: a week of strength and mobilization of our diplomatic efforts. We need peace achieved through strength, not concessions," Sybiha stated.

The Ukrainian minister did not directly mention U.S. President Donald Trump's statements regarding the so-called "energy truce" and the necessity of holding elections in Ukraine, but these particular remarks by the American leader have recently become the subject of discussion in international politics regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

Sybiha emphasized that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "a strong leader who knows how to overcome challenges with dignity."

"My message to European colleagues today is simple: the era of dependency is over, Europe must take its future into its own hands, speak with one voice, and restore peace. Stop Putin in Ukraine – he is already at your doorstep," he urged.

According to the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, for Europe right now "it is a matter of leverage and tools: how to pressure Russia, how to raise the price for it to continue this war." In this context, he pointed to Russian assets frozen in the EU.

"Europe can no longer remain inactive regarding frozen Russian assets. The power of influence lies not in simply holding these funds, but in using them for defense. Russia must pay, not European taxpayers," Sybiha said.

He noted that there are reservations on this issue, and the Ukrainian side is ready to discuss them in terms of "shared responsibility, rather than a burden that falls solely on Belgium." As another tool of pressure on Russia, the Ukrainian minister named sanctions and isolation – "no stages or stadiums for Russian war propaganda."

Sybiha also stressed the need for Ukraine to protect its skies and energy infrastructure.

"We are ready for an energy truce. We are ready for any format of mutual agreements. For anything that is not a unilateral step. Yesterday statements were made [by Trump], but just hours after them Russia attacked our energy facilities... No one should believe Putin's words. Instead, one should look at his actions," the Foreign Minister of Ukraine pointed out, referring to known acts.

Speaking about the prospects of Ukraine's EU membership, he expressed conviction that the time has come to open the next negotiating clusters.

He also intends to inform colleagues about what Ukrainian soldiers need right now, as well as the state of play regarding peace efforts.

"Russia is betting on winter. Europe must bet on Ukraine. Every air defense system, every interceptor missile saves lives. Russia understands only the language of strength. The stronger the pressure on the aggressor, the closer Ukraine's security will be – and therefore, Europe's security," Sybiha stated.

He also reported that the Ukrainian side intends to propose sanctions against 10 more Russian oligarchs, while describing the recent removal of two from the EU list as a mistake.

"And I hope that one of the most powerful packages – the 22nd sanctions package – will be adopted as soon as possible," Sybiha added.